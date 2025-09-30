U.S. Shift to Bilateral Trade Talks with Canada and Mexico
U.S. trade negotiations with Canada and Mexico are expected to become more bilateral than trilateral, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. This change marks a significant shift in the Trump administration's strategy as it prepares to renegotiate the North American free trade deal amid concerns about Mexico's trade practices.
Greer highlighted ongoing discussions with Mexico regarding non-compliance issues related to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) as the countries gear up for renegotiation. The proposed changes reflect unaddressed concerns that have surfaced since the agreement's implementation.
The decision to pursue bilateral talks underscores a broader strategy by the U.S. to tailor its trade negotiations based on individual relationships and issues, potentially reshaping the dynamics of North American trade relations.
