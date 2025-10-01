Left Menu

Iran's Missile Strategy: Extending the Range

Iran is preparing to extend the range of its missiles in response to Western demands for limitations. Tensions are escalating over Iran's missile capabilities and nuclear ambitions, with Western powers concerned about potential nuclear weapon delivery. Iran disputes such claims, asserting its motives are defensive.

In a bold move, Iran is poised to extend the range of its missile capabilities, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander announced through the semi-official Fars news agency. This development comes amid Western calls to curb Tehran's missile program, as these restrictions have been a sticking point in nuclear deal negotiations.

The U.S. and European countries remain cautious, fearing Iran's uranium enrichment might lead to the production of nuclear warheads, further bolstered by the development of long-range ballistic missiles. Tehran counters these accusations, maintaining that its missile program is strictly for self-defense, with current ranges sufficient to cover regions like Israel.

In response to Israeli air raids, Iran has already begun testing missile launches from its eastern territories, indicating a push for greater range capabilities. These moves have further intensified conflicts, which included reciprocal military actions from Iran and Israel. The conflict saw a temporary ceasefire after interventions from then-U.S. President Trump.

