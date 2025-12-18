US Sanctions Target Tehran's 'Shadow Fleet' and Key Players

The United States government stepped up its efforts against Tehran's oil trade on Thursday by placing sanctions on 29 vessels and their associated management firms. These measures are part of Washington's strategy to dismantle Iran's 'shadow fleet' that has been exporting Iranian petroleum products illicitly.

The Treasury Department stated that the sanctioned vessels and companies are engaged in deceptive shipping practices, facilitating the transportation of petroleum worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Such actions have been pivotal to Iran's clandestine economic operations.

In addition to the vessels, sanctions were also imposed on Egyptian businessman Hatem Elsaid Farid Ibrahim Sakr. His enterprises are linked to seven of the aforementioned vessels and play a major role in multiple sanctioned shipping companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)