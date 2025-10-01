Child Marriage Sparks Legal Intervention in Anepalya

A shocking case of alleged child marriage has come to light in Anepalya, where a 16-year-old girl was reportedly forced into wedlock in a local mosque, police confirmed. The incident, claimed to have occurred on September 26, has drawn legal scrutiny.

Authorities registered a complaint on September 29 after a government official reported that the girl's parents compelled her into the union. The case is being investigated under the provisions of the Child Marriage Restraint Act.

High-profile figures, including Sujat Ali and Hasan Raza, are implicated in the illegal marriage, said two separate complaints. Critics emphasize the gravity of the situation, highlighting potential violations of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act of 2006 and the POCSO Act.