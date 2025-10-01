Child Marriage Sparks Legal Intervention in Anepalya
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly forced into marriage in a mosque at Anepalya. The incident, which took place on September 26, has led to a case being filed under the Child Marriage Restraint Act. Complaints allege that key figures conducted the illegal marriage, prompting legal and community response.
A shocking case of alleged child marriage has come to light in Anepalya, where a 16-year-old girl was reportedly forced into wedlock in a local mosque, police confirmed. The incident, claimed to have occurred on September 26, has drawn legal scrutiny.
Authorities registered a complaint on September 29 after a government official reported that the girl's parents compelled her into the union. The case is being investigated under the provisions of the Child Marriage Restraint Act.
High-profile figures, including Sujat Ali and Hasan Raza, are implicated in the illegal marriage, said two separate complaints. Critics emphasize the gravity of the situation, highlighting potential violations of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act of 2006 and the POCSO Act.