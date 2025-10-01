U.S. Manufacturing PMI Shows Signs of Life Amid Tariff Challenges

The U.S. manufacturing sector exhibited signs of recovery in September, albeit with ongoing challenges. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) announced that the manufacturing PMI rose slightly to 49.1 from 48.7 in August, marking the seventh consecutive month of contraction.

New orders and employment figures remained subdued as tariffs continued to impact the sector. President Trump's array of tariffs, intended to shield domestic manufacturing, is still seen as a constraint, despite some resolution of trade uncertainties.

While production increased, factory employment suffered, with layoffs and unfilled positions persisting as key strategies. Supply chain bottlenecks, reflected in the extended delivery times, contributed to the complexities faced by U.S. manufacturers.

