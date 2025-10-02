Left Menu

EU Debates Risks of Using Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine Loan

EU President Ursula von der Leyen asserted that Belgium should not bear the sole risk of using Russia's frozen assets to fund a 140 billion euro loan to Ukraine. Belgium demands EU assurances due to the legal and financial complexities involved, as most of the frozen assets are held there.

  • Denmark

Amid a significant financial debate, EU President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that Belgium should not carry the exclusive burden of risk in leveraging frozen Russian assets to extend a 140 billion euro loan to Ukraine.

The conversation arose during a meeting with European Union leaders in Copenhagen, where von der Leyen addressed the complex financial and legal challenges.

Belgium, hosting the majority of these frozen assets, insists on EU guarantees before consenting to such a plan, highlighting the associated risks and potential repercussions.

