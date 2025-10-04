Tragic Incident in Punjab: Father Allegedly Pushes Daughter into Canal

In a shocking incident in Punjab's Ferozepur district, a father allegedly tied his 17-year-old daughter's hands and pushed her into a feeder canal over suspicions regarding her character, police reported on Saturday.

The father, who reportedly filmed the incident on his mobile phone, has a history of abusive behavior towards his daughter. The act took place around 8.40 pm on Tuesday when he took her to the canal on his bike, tied her hands with a scarf, and pushed her into the water.

Authorities have arrested the accused, charging him under the relevant legal provisions, following a complaint filed by the victim's nephew. A team of divers continues to search for the missing girl, though she remains untraced so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)