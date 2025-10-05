Goa Man Arrested for Alleged Abuse of Minor

A 47-year-old man has been apprehended by Goa police on allegations of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl inside his vehicle. The suspect, identified as Satyawan Harishchandra Gaonkar, reportedly used the promise of buying food to lure the child.

According to the police, the incident occurred on a Saturday night and was later reported by the child's father. Gaonkar allegedly stopped the car on their return journey and committed the abuse. In a swift response, police detained the accused at his residence in Velguem.

The victim has undergone medical examination at Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim. Charges have been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Goa Children's Act, and the POCSO Act. Authorities confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)