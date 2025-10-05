Forest Department's Ambergris Bust Sparks Investigation in Aluva
The Forest Department seized 1.5 kg of suspected ambergris in Aluva, taking five individuals into custody. The material, valued at Rs 1.5 crore, is subject to verification. Ambergris, a whale digestive product, is banned in India due to its use in perfumes.
The Forest Department seized 1.5 kg of suspected ambergris, commonly known as whale vomit, in Aluva on Sunday. Five individuals were taken into custody during the operation, officials reported.
Mekkapala Forest Station officers intercepted the group at Edathala in Aluva at approximately 7 pm. The individuals intended to trade the rare substance, officials confirmed.
Ambergris is widely sought after for its use in perfumes, despite being illegal in India under the Wildlife Protection Act. The seized substance, weighing 1.5 kg and estimated at Rs 1.5 crore, will undergo laboratory testing to confirm authenticity. Authorities are interrogating suspects to trace its origin.
