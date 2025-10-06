Left Menu

Fatal Dispute Among E-Rickshaw Drivers Near Dwarka Mor

An e-rickshaw driver was arrested for fatally stabbing another driver near Dwarka Mor Metro Station after a fight over passengers. The incident involved multiple drivers and led to the victim's death during treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. A police investigation is currently ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:19 IST
Fatal Dispute Among E-Rickshaw Drivers Near Dwarka Mor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent altercation among e-rickshaw drivers in Dwarka Mor led to a tragic outcome, culminating in a fatal stabbing, according to the local police. The dispute centered around picking up passengers, escalating quickly between 27-year-old Tejraj Joshi and his peers.

The incident occurred on the night of October 4, as drivers waited for passengers near the metro station. The argument turned physical after Mohit, age 35, intervened in an altercation, only to be stabbed fatally by Joshi. Mohit's death was confirmed at Safdarjung Hospital following emergency care at another facility.

A formal complaint has been lodged, and law enforcement is actively investigating to prevent further unrest among the e-rickshaw community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
2
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global
3
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
4
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025