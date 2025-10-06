Fatal Dispute Among E-Rickshaw Drivers Near Dwarka Mor

A violent altercation among e-rickshaw drivers in Dwarka Mor led to a tragic outcome, culminating in a fatal stabbing, according to the local police. The dispute centered around picking up passengers, escalating quickly between 27-year-old Tejraj Joshi and his peers.

The incident occurred on the night of October 4, as drivers waited for passengers near the metro station. The argument turned physical after Mohit, age 35, intervened in an altercation, only to be stabbed fatally by Joshi. Mohit's death was confirmed at Safdarjung Hospital following emergency care at another facility.

A formal complaint has been lodged, and law enforcement is actively investigating to prevent further unrest among the e-rickshaw community.

(With inputs from agencies.)