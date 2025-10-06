Tragedy in Tirana: Judge Shot in Courtroom Drama

A shocking incident unfolded in Albania's capital when a judge was fatally shot in the courtroom. The assailant, involved in the trial, fled the scene but was apprehended by police shortly after. Details surrounding the shooting and the trial's nature remain sparse, though it's reported to concern a property case.

Judge Astrit Kalaja was attacked by a 30-year-old suspect, known by initials E. Sh. This brazen act of violence did not only claim Kalaja's life but also left two others injured, albeit with non-life-threatening wounds. Authorities continue their investigation amid a climate of judicial delays.

The incident arises in the wake of significant judicial reforms, initiated in 2016 with international support, aimed at improving efficiency. However, tens of thousands of unresolved cases reveal a strained system, of which this tragic event might be symptomatic. The police have retrieved the weapon used in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)