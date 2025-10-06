High-Profile Legal Drama Unfolds in Tikunia Case

Former Union minister of state for Home, Ajay Kumar Mishra, along with his son Ashish Mishra and two others, faces allegations of threatening a witness in the 2021 Tikunia violence case, official sources revealed.

The complaint was lodged at Paduva police station in Nighasan tehsil by Baljinder Singh, who claimed to be an eyewitness to the event where eight individuals were killed, including four farmers. Ashish Mishra, previously arrested in connection with the case, is a key figure in the accusations.

The Supreme Court has ordered Lakhimpur Kheri police to ensure a senior officer verifies the complaint, prompting an officer to travel to Punjab for this purpose. As the investigations continue, the FIR has been filed under pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code, signaling ongoing legal developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)