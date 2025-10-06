Left Menu

High-Profile Legal Drama Unfolds in Tikunia Case

Former Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra and others are accused of threatening a witness in the 2021 Tikunia violence case. The complaint, lodged by Baljinder Singh, led to a police probe after concerns were raised in the Supreme Court. Legal proceedings continue as inquiries are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:00 IST
High-Profile Legal Drama Unfolds in Tikunia Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union minister of state for Home, Ajay Kumar Mishra, along with his son Ashish Mishra and two others, faces allegations of threatening a witness in the 2021 Tikunia violence case, official sources revealed.

The complaint was lodged at Paduva police station in Nighasan tehsil by Baljinder Singh, who claimed to be an eyewitness to the event where eight individuals were killed, including four farmers. Ashish Mishra, previously arrested in connection with the case, is a key figure in the accusations.

The Supreme Court has ordered Lakhimpur Kheri police to ensure a senior officer verifies the complaint, prompting an officer to travel to Punjab for this purpose. As the investigations continue, the FIR has been filed under pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code, signaling ongoing legal developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
2
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
3
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland
4
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025