Left Menu

Dramatic River Rescue: Elderly Woman Survives Damodar River Sweep

A 65-year-old woman named Maturi Tudu was miraculously rescued after being swept 45 km down the swollen Damodar River amid heavy rains and water discharges. Police, along with villagers, managed her rescue, and she was subsequently treated at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:32 IST
Dramatic River Rescue: Elderly Woman Survives Damodar River Sweep
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a 65-year-old woman narrowly escaped a fatal incident as she was swept away by the swollen waters of the Damodar River. Heavy rains and water discharges from the Damodar Valley Corporation increased the river's current, leading to her dangerous drift.

Identified as Maturi Tudu, the woman had intended to bathe in the river at Jakta village in Burdwan's Rayna area on Sunday afternoon. However, the sudden surge in the river flow caught her off guard, leading to a nearly 45-kilometer journey downstream before she was successfully rescued.

The swift and coordinated efforts of local police and villagers were pivotal in rescuing Tudu, who was then admitted to Jamalpur Rural Hospital and later transferred to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital for further evaluation. Authorities later confirmed her identity, and after receiving necessary medical care, she was safely reunited with her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
2
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
3
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland
4
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025