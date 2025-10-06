Dramatic River Rescue: Elderly Woman Survives Damodar River Sweep

In a dramatic turn of events, a 65-year-old woman narrowly escaped a fatal incident as she was swept away by the swollen waters of the Damodar River. Heavy rains and water discharges from the Damodar Valley Corporation increased the river's current, leading to her dangerous drift.

Identified as Maturi Tudu, the woman had intended to bathe in the river at Jakta village in Burdwan's Rayna area on Sunday afternoon. However, the sudden surge in the river flow caught her off guard, leading to a nearly 45-kilometer journey downstream before she was successfully rescued.

The swift and coordinated efforts of local police and villagers were pivotal in rescuing Tudu, who was then admitted to Jamalpur Rural Hospital and later transferred to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital for further evaluation. Authorities later confirmed her identity, and after receiving necessary medical care, she was safely reunited with her family.

(With inputs from agencies.)