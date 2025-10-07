Haryana Police Revolutionizes Crime Investigation with Fingerprint Technology

In a groundbreaking advancement in crime investigation, Haryana Police has resolved 111 criminal cases since 2024, including 35 serious murder cases, by leveraging the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS). This milestone underlines Haryana Police's commitment to scientific policing and its pivotal role in ensuring justice.

The use of NAFIS has not only identified offenders but also matched unidentified bodies and chance prints from crime scenes, thereby solving numerous old and pending cases. This technological stride has noticeably improved the efficiency of police investigations and led to the dismantling of criminal networks, stated Haryana Police's spokesperson.

Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur has commended the police team for their technological prowess and successful crime-solving tactics. The deployment of measurement collection units across Haryana has facilitated the systematic collection and digitization of biometric data, aiding the rapid identification of over 10,000 offenders, making Haryana a pioneer in advanced forensic technology in the country.

