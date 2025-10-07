Left Menu

Haryana Police Revolutionizes Crime Investigation with Fingerprint Technology

Haryana Police has solved 111 criminal cases, including 35 murder cases, since 2024 using the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS). The initiative has significantly advanced crime investigation, achieved rapid offender identification, and standardized fingerprint data sharing nationwide, enhancing scientific policing in crime control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:20 IST
Haryana Police Revolutionizes Crime Investigation with Fingerprint Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking advancement in crime investigation, Haryana Police has resolved 111 criminal cases since 2024, including 35 serious murder cases, by leveraging the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS). This milestone underlines Haryana Police's commitment to scientific policing and its pivotal role in ensuring justice.

The use of NAFIS has not only identified offenders but also matched unidentified bodies and chance prints from crime scenes, thereby solving numerous old and pending cases. This technological stride has noticeably improved the efficiency of police investigations and led to the dismantling of criminal networks, stated Haryana Police's spokesperson.

Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur has commended the police team for their technological prowess and successful crime-solving tactics. The deployment of measurement collection units across Haryana has facilitated the systematic collection and digitization of biometric data, aiding the rapid identification of over 10,000 offenders, making Haryana a pioneer in advanced forensic technology in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

 India
2
Vatican Condemns Israel’s Actions in Gaza

Vatican Condemns Israel’s Actions in Gaza

 Global
3
Mizoram's MNF to Protest with State-Wide Shutdown Against Forest Amendment Act

Mizoram's MNF to Protest with State-Wide Shutdown Against Forest Amendment A...

 India
4
Bicycle Dispute Turns Fatal: Three Arrested in Co-worker's Death

Bicycle Dispute Turns Fatal: Three Arrested in Co-worker's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025