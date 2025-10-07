Indian-Origin Brothers Sentenced: A Dark Chapter of Sexual Offenses Unveiled
Vruj Patel, a 26-year-old Indian-origin man, received a 22-year sentence in east London for child rape and sexual offenses. His brother, Kishan Patel, was also sentenced for possessing indecent images. Police investigations may reveal more victims, and appeals are made for them to come forward.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:57 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
An east London court sentenced Vruj Patel, 26, an Indian-origin man, to 22 years' imprisonment for child rape and other sexual offenses. His brother, Kishan Patel, received a shorter sentence for possession of indecent images.
The Metropolitan Police investigation uncovered offenses dating back to 2018, involving multiple victims. Vruj pleaded guilty to several charges, while his brother faced charges for making and possessing indecent images of children.
Subsequently, the police urge other potential victims to come forward, emphasizing ongoing efforts to support current victim-survivors and ensure community safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
