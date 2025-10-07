Left Menu

Indian-Origin Brothers Sentenced: A Dark Chapter of Sexual Offenses Unveiled

Vruj Patel, a 26-year-old Indian-origin man, received a 22-year sentence in east London for child rape and sexual offenses. His brother, Kishan Patel, was also sentenced for possessing indecent images. Police investigations may reveal more victims, and appeals are made for them to come forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:57 IST
Indian-Origin Brothers Sentenced: A Dark Chapter of Sexual Offenses Unveiled
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An east London court sentenced Vruj Patel, 26, an Indian-origin man, to 22 years' imprisonment for child rape and other sexual offenses. His brother, Kishan Patel, received a shorter sentence for possession of indecent images.

The Metropolitan Police investigation uncovered offenses dating back to 2018, involving multiple victims. Vruj pleaded guilty to several charges, while his brother faced charges for making and possessing indecent images of children.

Subsequently, the police urge other potential victims to come forward, emphasizing ongoing efforts to support current victim-survivors and ensure community safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

 Italy
2
Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

 India
3
New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025