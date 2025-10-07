Left Menu

Jharkhand Fills Jail Vacancies Amidst Court Pressure

The Jharkhand High Court has instructed the state government to provide details on filling vacant jail posts, including those for assistant jailors and medical staff. The updates come amidst a suo motu PIL initiated by the court on jail conditions following the Supreme Court's directive to monitor inmate conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:29 IST
The Jharkhand High Court has taken a decisive step by demanding the state government furnish comprehensive details on how it plans to fill the vacant posts within the state's jail system.

During a recent hearing, the court was informed that ongoing appointments are at various stages, with requisitions already sent for crucial roles such as assistant jailors and medical nursing staff. These positions are vital for improving the current jail conditions.

This public interest litigation was sparked by the Supreme Court's directive requiring high courts to scrutinize inmate treatment. Initiated in 2015, the PIL underscores the urgency of addressing prolonged vacancies to enhance the model jail manual's implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

