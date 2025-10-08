Inmate Caught with Ganja at Nagpur Jail

A prisoner at the Nagpur Central Jail, identified as Yashwant Balu Shinde from Maharashtra's Raigad district, has been apprehended with 41 grams of ganja, authorities reported.

Shinde, age 38, fell ill on Monday and was transported to the Government Medical College Hospital for medical examination, according to a Dhantoli police official on Tuesday.

Upon his return to the jail, police discovered the contraband concealed in a napkin he held in his left hand. The Dhantoli police have filed a new case and are actively probing how Shinde acquired the narcotic during the hospital visit.