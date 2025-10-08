Left Menu

Inmate Caught with Ganja at Nagpur Jail

A prisoner at Nagpur Central Jail, Yashwant Balu Shinde, was found with 41 gm of ganja in his possession after his health worsened and he was taken to a hospital. Upon returning to jail, the contraband was discovered in a napkin he was carrying. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 08-10-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 08:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A prisoner at the Nagpur Central Jail, identified as Yashwant Balu Shinde from Maharashtra's Raigad district, has been apprehended with 41 grams of ganja, authorities reported.

Shinde, age 38, fell ill on Monday and was transported to the Government Medical College Hospital for medical examination, according to a Dhantoli police official on Tuesday.

Upon his return to the jail, police discovered the contraband concealed in a napkin he held in his left hand. The Dhantoli police have filed a new case and are actively probing how Shinde acquired the narcotic during the hospital visit.

