Gaza Conflict: Trump Pushes for Ceasefire Plan Amidst Tense Negotiations

In a bid to resolve the ongoing conflict in Gaza, significant talks are unfolding in Egypt, with U.S. President Donald Trump spearheading efforts to mediate a ceasefire. Central to the discussions, Hamas has exchanged lists of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners as part of a proposed swap deal.

The negotiations, attended by key international political and intelligence figures, aim to address conflict cessation, Israeli troop withdrawal, and the controversial disarmament of Hamas. Although Trump remains optimistic about his plan's prospects, certain complexities linger regarding its implementation timeline and regional power dynamics.

Trump's plan, which includes prominent figures like Jared Kushner and Turkish spymaster Ibrahim Kalin, seeks to silence the guns in Gaza. Yet, humanitarian concerns grow amid reports of severe casualties, international isolation, and criticism branding the situation as genocide. The future governance of Gaza remains uncertain, with multiple nations contributing to the conversation.

(With inputs from agencies.)