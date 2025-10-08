Left Menu

Delhi Police Breaks Major Drug Trafficking Ring

The Delhi Police have dismantled an interstate drug trafficking network, arresting three men and seizing 808 grams of heroin worth over Rs 4 crore. The operation occurred in the Trans-Yamuna area, resulting in the seizure of mobile phones, a scooter, and cash. The suspects are Saroj, Rajkumar, and Deepali.

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an interstate drug trafficking network operating across Delhi-NCR, leading to the arrest of three individuals and the recovery of 808 grams of heroin valued at over Rs 4 crore in the international market.

The sting operation, which took place in the Trans-Yamuna area, also resulted in the confiscation of two mobile phones, a scooter, and cash, the police confirmed on Wednesday.

Identified as Saroj alias Babu, Rajkumar, and Deepali, the suspects were allegedly involved in the distribution of heroin in small packets to local customers. The police investigation, which began following Saroj's arrest on July 18, continues as officials strive to dismantle the entire network.

