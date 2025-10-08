India Wins ISSA 2025 Global Award for Outstanding Achievement in Social Security

India has been honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Social Security Award 2025 by the International Social Security Association (ISSA), in recognition of its unprecedented progress in expanding social protection coverage and strengthening inclusive welfare systems. The prestigious award, presented during the World Social Security Forum held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, marks a milestone in India’s global leadership in social security governance.

Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, received the award on behalf of the Government of India, and announced the achievement during a media interaction in New Delhi today.

“This award is a global recognition of the transformative reforms undertaken under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, which have fundamentally reshaped India’s social security architecture,” Dr. Mandaviya said.

Global Recognition of India’s Social Security Reforms

The ISSA Outstanding Achievement Award is one of the world’s most prestigious recognitions in the field of social protection, presented once every three years to acknowledge exceptional contributions in promoting social security, inclusion, and resilience. Previous recipients include Brazil (2013), China (2016), Rwanda (2019), and Iceland (2022) — making India the latest addition to this distinguished group.

The award commends India’s large-scale reforms that have ensured comprehensive coverage for workers across organised and unorganised sectors, the introduction of technology-driven welfare delivery systems, and the integration of digital platforms to make social protection more accessible and transparent.

Dr. Mandaviya highlighted that India’s vote share in the ISSA General Assembly has now risen to 30 — the maximum permissible limit for any member country, reflecting India’s growing influence and leadership in shaping global social security frameworks and dialogue.

“India’s rise as a leading voice in global social protection efforts demonstrates the world’s confidence in our inclusive, technology-led approach to social welfare. The ISSA Award is not just a recognition, but a reaffirmation of India’s role as a catalyst for global change,” the Minister stated.

Expanding Social Protection: From 19% to 64.3% Coverage

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has witnessed a dramatic expansion of social protection coverage — rising from 19% in 2015 to 64.3% in 2025, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO). This milestone translates to more than 94 crore (940 million) Indians now covered under various social security and welfare programmes.

The government’s commitment to “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” has been instrumental in integrating millions of marginalised and informal workers into the formal social protection ecosystem.

Key schemes contributing to this transformation include:

e-Shram Portal: Launched in 2021, this national database has registered over 31 crore (310 million) unorganised workers , enabling them to access social security benefits, insurance coverage, and skill development programmes.

Atal Pension Yojana (APY): Providing retirement security to low-income earners with government co-contributions, ensuring financial independence for the elderly.

Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM): Offering pension support for unorganised workers such as street vendors, domestic workers, and construction labourers.

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC): Modernised through digital integration, expanding their coverage and efficiency.

These initiatives together have created one of the world’s most comprehensive social protection ecosystems, covering healthcare, pensions, disability benefits, and life insurance for millions.

Technology-Driven Reforms for Transparent Governance

The ISSA Award particularly recognises India’s use of digital technology and data integration to streamline welfare administration. Platforms such as DigiLocker, Aadhaar, e-Shram, and PM-SYM have facilitated seamless beneficiary identification, direct benefit transfers (DBT), and real-time monitoring of welfare outcomes.

By adopting the “One Nation, One Registration” approach, India has enabled interoperability between welfare databases, ensuring that no worker or citizen is excluded due to documentation or location barriers.

The Labour Ministry’s convergence model, integrating central and state welfare boards, has been instrumental in reducing duplication, improving coverage efficiency, and strengthening accountability.

“We have turned technology into a tool of empowerment — ensuring that social security reaches every corner of India, every worker, and every family,” Dr. Mandaviya emphasised.

India’s Leadership in Global Social Protection Dialogue

India’s recognition by ISSA comes at a time when the country is increasingly seen as a benchmark for developing nations striving to create inclusive, sustainable social protection systems.

The International Social Security Association, established in 1927, represents more than 330 member organisations across 158 countries. It works closely with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and global policymakers to promote knowledge exchange and best practices in social security governance.

Through the ISSA platform, India has actively contributed to international discussions on universal social protection, gender-responsive policies, digital inclusion, and social resilience in the post-pandemic era.

“India’s success story in expanding social protection is a model for the Global South. The country’s achievements demonstrate that technology and political will can together transform welfare delivery,” said an ISSA statement released alongside the award presentation.

Towards a Socially Secure Viksit Bharat

The recognition by ISSA reaffirms India’s march toward Viksit Bharat @2047, where inclusive growth and social justice form the foundation of national development. The government’s focus on empowering workers, reducing poverty, and bridging regional and gender gaps continues to strengthen the nation’s social fabric.

As India celebrates this global honour, the Ministry of Labour and Employment reiterated its commitment to expanding the reach of social security schemes, integrating emerging sectors such as gig and platform workers, and leveraging AI-driven policy analytics for more adaptive welfare systems.

“Our mission is clear — every worker, whether in a city or village, organised or unorganised, must be protected under India’s social security umbrella. This award is a recognition of our progress and a motivation to do even more,” Dr. Mandaviya concluded.

With this achievement, India joins the ranks of nations that have redefined the global social security landscape — reaffirming that inclusion, innovation, and integrity remain the cornerstones of a truly socially secure and empowered India.