Sonam Wangchuk's Detainment Sparks Legal Battle

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk remains detained in Jodhpur jail under the National Security Act following violent protests in Ladakh. His wife, Geetanjali Angmo, along with his legal team, is challenging the detention order. Wangchuk calls for an independent inquiry into the protest's violence.

Updated: 08-10-2025 17:31 IST
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent climate activist, faces detention in Jodhpur jail due to the escalating violence during a protest for Ladakh's statehood. His wife, Geetanjali Angmo, visited him alongside lawyer Ritam Khare to discuss legal strategies.

Angmo announced on social media that they have secured the detention order documentation, which they plan to contest in court. Demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity, Wangchuk appreciates the widespread support and solidarity he's receiving.

The legal team, accompanied by Wangchuk's brother Tsetan Dorje, demands an independent inquiry into the protest, which resulted in the death of four people. Meanwhile, Angmo prepares to present her petition in the Supreme Court, arguing for his release ahead of the October 14 hearing date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

