Sonam Wangchuk's Detainment Sparks Legal Battle

Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent climate activist, faces detention in Jodhpur jail due to the escalating violence during a protest for Ladakh's statehood. His wife, Geetanjali Angmo, visited him alongside lawyer Ritam Khare to discuss legal strategies.

Angmo announced on social media that they have secured the detention order documentation, which they plan to contest in court. Demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity, Wangchuk appreciates the widespread support and solidarity he's receiving.

The legal team, accompanied by Wangchuk's brother Tsetan Dorje, demands an independent inquiry into the protest, which resulted in the death of four people. Meanwhile, Angmo prepares to present her petition in the Supreme Court, arguing for his release ahead of the October 14 hearing date.

(With inputs from agencies.)