CBI Uncovers Medical Fraud in Nagpur's Western Coalfields Dispensary

The CBI has registered a case against Dr. Prithvi Krishna Patta, the medical superintendent of Western Coalfields Limited's Nagpur dispensary, and Kamlesh N Lalwani, a medical shop owner, for allegedly forging medical prescriptions and bills for personal gain. The investigation is led by Additional SP P K Ghodeswar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:17 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has exposed an alleged fraud involving the forgery of medical prescriptions and bills at the Nagpur-based Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) dispensary. Officials announced on Wednesday that a case has been registered against two individuals: Dr. Prithvi Krishna Patta, the medical superintendent of the dispensary, and Kamlesh N Lalwani, a medical shop owner.

Acting on a complaint dated September 17, two CBI teams and WCL vigilance officers launched a surprise inspection of the medical department. They discovered that Lalwani submitted bills in March 2025, accompanied by altered prescriptions, seeking payment for medications not issued according to the carbon copies retained by the dispensary.

The investigation revealed that Dr. Patta allegedly conspired with Lalwani to inflate medical bills, fraudulently securing Rs 1,55,443 for Sadguru Medical Stores, with an additional attempt for Rs 51,435. The accused face charges under IPC sections on forgery and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The probe is overseen by Additional SP CBI-ACB P K Ghodeswar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

