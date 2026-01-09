Left Menu

Congress MLA Faces Legal Storm: Forgery and Cheating Arrest

Congress MLA Baleshwar Sahu was arrested in Chhattisgarh for cheating and forgery, involving a Kisan Credit Card loan scam. Along with Gautam Rathore, Sahu allegedly siphoned off Rs 42.78 lakh from complainant Rajkumar Sharma. A chargesheet led to his arrest and his subsequent bail application was denied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Janjgir-Champa | Updated: 09-01-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Congress MLA Baleshwar Sahu found himself in legal turmoil as he was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on charges of cheating and forgery, according to police sources.

Sahu, representing the Jaijaipur constituency, was implicated alongside Gautam Rathore following a complaint lodged last year by Rajkumar Sharma. The allegations revolve around a Kisan Credit Card loan scam involving Sharma's 50 acres of land.

It is claimed that Sahu and Rathore manipulated Sharma into opening a bank account, from which they allegedly forged signatures to withdraw Rs 42.78 lakh. A chargesheet led to Sahu's arrest, while Rathore, previously arrested, is currently out on bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

