Congress MLA Faces Legal Storm: Forgery and Cheating Arrest

In a significant development, Congress MLA Baleshwar Sahu found himself in legal turmoil as he was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on charges of cheating and forgery, according to police sources.

Sahu, representing the Jaijaipur constituency, was implicated alongside Gautam Rathore following a complaint lodged last year by Rajkumar Sharma. The allegations revolve around a Kisan Credit Card loan scam involving Sharma's 50 acres of land.

It is claimed that Sahu and Rathore manipulated Sharma into opening a bank account, from which they allegedly forged signatures to withdraw Rs 42.78 lakh. A chargesheet led to Sahu's arrest, while Rathore, previously arrested, is currently out on bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)