Congress MLA Faces Legal Storm: Forgery and Cheating Arrest
Congress MLA Baleshwar Sahu was arrested in Chhattisgarh for cheating and forgery, involving a Kisan Credit Card loan scam. Along with Gautam Rathore, Sahu allegedly siphoned off Rs 42.78 lakh from complainant Rajkumar Sharma. A chargesheet led to his arrest and his subsequent bail application was denied.
In a significant development, Congress MLA Baleshwar Sahu found himself in legal turmoil as he was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on charges of cheating and forgery, according to police sources.
Sahu, representing the Jaijaipur constituency, was implicated alongside Gautam Rathore following a complaint lodged last year by Rajkumar Sharma. The allegations revolve around a Kisan Credit Card loan scam involving Sharma's 50 acres of land.
It is claimed that Sahu and Rathore manipulated Sharma into opening a bank account, from which they allegedly forged signatures to withdraw Rs 42.78 lakh. A chargesheet led to Sahu's arrest, while Rathore, previously arrested, is currently out on bail.
