India's Outstanding Achievement in Social Security Awarded by ISSA

India has received the Outstanding Achievement in Social Security Award 2025 by the International Social Security Association for its remarkable expansion in social security coverage. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has extended social protection to over 94 crore citizens, highlighting its global influence in social security reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:55 IST
India has achieved significant success in providing social security to its citizens, covering more than 94 crore people in the past decade. Recognizing this accomplishment, the International Social Security Association has honored India with the Outstanding Achievement in Social Security Award 2025.

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who received the award in Malaysia, emphasized the transformative reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership that extended social protection from 19% in 2015 to 64.3% in 2025, according to the International Labour Organisation. A pivotal reform has been the e-Shram Portal, facilitating social security access for over 31 crore unorganised workers.

The award serves as a testament to India's commitment to creating an inclusive and equitable social protection system, enhancing its role and influence in global social security discourse with an increased vote share in ISSA's General Assembly.

