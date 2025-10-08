Supreme Court Demands Original IHFL Records Amid Alleged Financial Irregularities

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to present original records related to alleged irregularities identified by SEBI in the operations of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, now known as Sammaan Capital Limited.

Justices Surya Kant, Ujjal Bhuyan, and N Kotiswar Singh requested Additional Solicitor General SV Raju to clarify how many cases had been closed, citing the need for transparency in handling hundreds of objections raised against the company.

The bench also instructed the Enforcement Directorate to assert its stance on CBI's findings concerning money laundering charges and the response taken regarding counteraffidavits highlighting similar issues. The top court's demand comes as a response to a plea by an NGO concerning large-scale financial misconduct in Indiabulls' affairs.

