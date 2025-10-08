Arrest Shakes Assam: Zubeen Garg's Death Sparks Legal Turmoil

In a significant development, the Assam Police have arrested DSP Sandipan Garg over connections to the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore last month. This brings the total number of arrests to five, indicating the expanding scope of the investigation.

A court remanded the officer to seven days of police custody, further fueling the probe managed by the CID. Authorities aim to determine circumstances before Zubeen's untimely death during a swimming incident at sea, uncovering substantial financial transactions along the way.

As the inquiry intensifies, Assam's government assures timely submission of the chargesheet while urging involved parties to step forward. The case underlines a serious legal offensive underscored by alleged financial misdemeanors linked to prominent figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)