Left Menu

Arrest Shakes Assam: Zubeen Garg's Death Sparks Legal Turmoil

The arrest of Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg in connection with Zubeen Garg's death highlights a complex investigation. The CID is probing various angles, including financial irregularities, as part of the case. Fresh summonses target individuals connected to the incident, promising accountability and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:40 IST
Arrest Shakes Assam: Zubeen Garg's Death Sparks Legal Turmoil
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Assam Police have arrested DSP Sandipan Garg over connections to the death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore last month. This brings the total number of arrests to five, indicating the expanding scope of the investigation.

A court remanded the officer to seven days of police custody, further fueling the probe managed by the CID. Authorities aim to determine circumstances before Zubeen's untimely death during a swimming incident at sea, uncovering substantial financial transactions along the way.

As the inquiry intensifies, Assam's government assures timely submission of the chargesheet while urging involved parties to step forward. The case underlines a serious legal offensive underscored by alleged financial misdemeanors linked to prominent figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

 Global
2
Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

 Global
3
Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

 Global
4
Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025