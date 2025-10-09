Major Reshuffle in J&K Police Department: 21 Officers Transferred

In a significant shake-up, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has overseen a substantial reshuffle within the police department, resulting in the transfer of 21 officers. Among those affected are seven IPS officers, alongside 14 from the Jammu and Kashmir Police Services (JKPS).

The transfers include high-stakes roles, such as district police chiefs of five districts, highlighting the strategic realignment within the department. Abdul Ghani Mir, a senior IPS officer, has been appointed as the Commandant General for Home Guards, Civil Defence, and SDRF, shifting from his previous role upon joining the Jammu and Kashmir segment of the AGMUT cadre.

The reshuffle covers crucial posts with various officers taking on new responsibilities across the region. This move is seen as a major step towards bolstering the state's law enforcement infrastructure and ensuring strategic positioning of key personnel within the police force.