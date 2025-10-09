Left Menu

Australia and India Forge New Maritime Defense Ties

Australia and India have signed an agreement to enhance maritime security and defense industrial cooperation, focusing on mutual submarine rescue and technology collaboration. This was marked by Indian Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh's historic visit to Australia, aimed at strengthening bilateral defense relations.

Australia and India have committed to enhancing maritime security and defense industrial cooperation, highlighted by an agreement on mutual submarine rescue. This significant accord was finalized during the inaugural annual defense ministers' dialogue in Canberra.

Indian Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh's visit to Australia, the first from an Indian defense minister in over a decade, signaled deeper ties. Following discussions with Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles, both nations agreed on collaboration in defense technology and shared India's offer to maintain and repair the Royal Australian Navy's vessels during their Indian Ocean deployments.

The meeting underscored progress within the Quad alliance—comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the United States—viewed as a strategic counterbalance to China in the Indo-Pacific region. Australia's future acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS partnership further emphasizes the growing defense synergy between these countries.

