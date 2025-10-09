Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Crossroad: UN Resolution Sparks Debate

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister, Vijitha Herath, faced criticism for not lobbying against a UN Human Rights Council resolution promoting reconciliation and accountability. The resolution extended the OHCHR mandate in Sri Lanka for two years without a vote. Herath argues against a vote that could hinder Sri Lanka's internal resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:26 IST
Sri Lanka's Crossroad: UN Resolution Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath is under fire this week for his approach to a recent UNHRC resolution on reconciliation and human rights in Sri Lanka, sparking contentious debate within the country's political sphere.

The resolution, extending the mandate of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on Sri Lanka for another two years, was adopted without a vote, a process Sri Lanka strongly opposed. Critics argue Herath could have rallied friendly nations to push for a vote instead.

Speaking to parliament, Herath defended his stance, suggesting that requesting a vote might have erected further barriers to resolving what he calls a domestically mishandled issue, which preceding governments had inadvertently internationalized through costly and ultimately fruitless lobbying efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Air travelers rethink plans as US government shutdown causes flight delays, cancellations

UPDATE 2-Air travelers rethink plans as US government shutdown causes flight...

 Global
2
A New Dawn: Hostage Release Signals Ceasefire in Gaza Conflict

A New Dawn: Hostage Release Signals Ceasefire in Gaza Conflict

 Egypt
3
Deadly Cough Syrup Tragedy: Indian Pharmaceutical Owner Arrested

Deadly Cough Syrup Tragedy: Indian Pharmaceutical Owner Arrested

 Global
4
We are opening up new opportunities in India for British business: UK PM Keir Starmer.

We are opening up new opportunities in India for British business: UK PM Kei...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025