Sri Lanka's Crossroad: UN Resolution Sparks Debate
Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister, Vijitha Herath, faced criticism for not lobbying against a UN Human Rights Council resolution promoting reconciliation and accountability. The resolution extended the OHCHR mandate in Sri Lanka for two years without a vote. Herath argues against a vote that could hinder Sri Lanka's internal resolutions.
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath is under fire this week for his approach to a recent UNHRC resolution on reconciliation and human rights in Sri Lanka, sparking contentious debate within the country's political sphere.
The resolution, extending the mandate of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on Sri Lanka for another two years, was adopted without a vote, a process Sri Lanka strongly opposed. Critics argue Herath could have rallied friendly nations to push for a vote instead.
Speaking to parliament, Herath defended his stance, suggesting that requesting a vote might have erected further barriers to resolving what he calls a domestically mishandled issue, which preceding governments had inadvertently internationalized through costly and ultimately fruitless lobbying efforts.
