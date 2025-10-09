Angie Motshekga Appointed Acting President During Ramaphosa’s Overseas Visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga as the Acting President of the Republic of South Africa, during his official visit abroad and the concurrent absence of Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Presidency confirmed that the appointment was made in line with Section 90(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa (1996). This provision allows the President to delegate executive authority to a Cabinet member when both the President and the Deputy President are unavailable to perform their constitutional duties.

“During this period, Minister Motshekga will accordingly serve as Acting President of the Republic of South Africa,” the Presidency said.

Constitutional Provision for Acting Presidency

Section 90(1) of the Constitution outlines a clear chain of delegation in circumstances where the head of state and the deputy head are both absent or incapacitated. The President is empowered to designate any Cabinet member to act as President, ensuring continuity of governance and decision-making.

Such appointments are temporary but carry the full constitutional authority of the presidency, including oversight of national security, cabinet matters, and state administration.

Ramaphosa’s Diplomatic Engagements Abroad

President Ramaphosa embarked on an official visit to Ireland on Wednesday, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between South Africa and Ireland. The visit is expected to include high-level meetings focused on trade, education, renewable energy, and technology cooperation, reaffirming both nations’ shared commitment to inclusive development and democratic governance.

Following his engagements in Dublin, Ramaphosa will travel to Brussels, Belgium, to attend the Global Gateway Forum, hosted by the European Union (EU). The Forum brings together global leaders, development banks, and private sector stakeholders to discuss infrastructure investment, digital transformation, and sustainable development partnerships.

South Africa’s participation underscores its commitment to building resilient global partnerships that align with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Angie Motshekga’s Expanding Leadership Role

Minister Angie Motshekga, a seasoned government leader with more than two decades in public service, will serve as Acting President during this period. Known for her long tenure as Minister of Basic Education, Motshekga was appointed Minister of Defence and Military Veterans in 2024 under the 7th Administration, reflecting the President’s confidence in her leadership and administrative capabilities.

Her acting presidency marks a notable milestone in South Africa’s governance, as she temporarily assumes the nation’s highest executive office—overseeing cabinet operations and national affairs until President Ramaphosa’s return.

Motshekga’s political career is distinguished by her steady ascent through the ranks of the African National Congress (ANC) and her role in shaping education and defence policy. Her reputation for disciplined governance and her extensive experience in both executive and parliamentary functions position her as a capable steward of the presidency during this interim period.

Continuity of Governance and Stability

The Presidency emphasized that the temporary handover of executive duties is standard practice within South Africa’s constitutional democracy and ensures uninterrupted government operations. All ministerial portfolios, national projects, and security coordination remain under the structured leadership of the Cabinet.

As Acting President, Motshekga will oversee national governance and attend to any urgent matters of state until the President’s return from Europe.

The move reflects both institutional stability and constitutional maturity, reaffirming South Africa’s commitment to lawful succession and smooth administrative continuity within the executive branch.

President Ramaphosa is expected to return to the country following the conclusion of the Global Gateway Forum engagements in Brussels.