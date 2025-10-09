President Grants Special Official Funeral for Late Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the late Ambassador Emmanuel Nkosinathi “Nathi” Mthethwa will be accorded a Special Official Funeral Category 2, in recognition of his distinguished service to South Africa as a Cabinet Minister, diplomat, and lifelong servant of the nation.

The funeral service will be held on Sunday, 12 October 2025, in KwaMbonambi, KwaZulu-Natal, where family, friends, government officials, and members of the diplomatic corps will gather to pay their final respects.

Ambassador Mthethwa, who was serving as South Africa’s Head of Mission in Paris, France, passed away in the French capital on 30 September 2025, at the age of 58.

Honouring a Lifetime of Public Service

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Presidency confirmed that President Ramaphosa’s decision to grant a Special Official Funeral was made to honour Mthethwa’s decades of dedicated service in government and his contribution to nation-building.

“On behalf of Government and the nation, President Ramaphosa reiterates his deepest condolences to Ambassador Mthethwa’s wife, Ms Philisiwe Buthelezi, and the extended Mthethwa and Buthelezi families,” the Presidency said.

“The President assures the families of the nation’s appreciation for the diverse roles in which Ambassador Mthethwa served the country.”

The Special Official Funeral Category 2 is reserved for individuals of extraordinary national significance and includes ceremonial elements performed by the South African Police Service (SAPS). These honours reflect the state’s gratitude to public servants whose careers have profoundly shaped the country’s democratic and institutional landscape.

The President has further directed that the National Flag be flown at half-mast across the Republic from Thursday, 9 October, until the evening of the funeral on Sunday, 12 October, as a mark of national mourning and respect.

A Distinguished Career in Service of the Nation

Ambassador Mthethwa’s death marks the loss of one of South Africa’s most seasoned leaders, whose public career spanned more than three decades.

Before his diplomatic posting, Mthethwa served in the National Executive for 15 years, holding multiple Cabinet portfolios — including Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Minister of Arts and Culture, Minister of Police, and Minister of Safety and Security. His leadership was characterised by a deep commitment to public safety, social cohesion, and the preservation of South Africa’s cultural identity.

Appointed Ambassador to France in December 2023, Mthethwa played a pivotal role in strengthening South Africa’s international relations with France and multilateral institutions such as UNESCO. His tenure focused on cultural diplomacy, global partnerships in the creative industries, and advancing South Africa’s interests within the European Union and the broader Francophone community.

From Activism to Statesmanship

Born and raised in KwaMbonambi, northern KwaZulu-Natal, Mthethwa was actively involved in anti-apartheid activism during his youth and became a member of the African National Congress (ANC) underground structures.

Following South Africa’s transition to democracy, he rose through the ranks of Parliament and later the Executive, known for his steady leadership and emphasis on ethical governance.

Throughout his career, Mthethwa championed nation-building through culture, spearheading programmes that celebrated the arts as a tool for unity, while also prioritising the transformation of the sports sector to ensure inclusivity and equitable development.

His tenure as Minister of Police was equally notable for introducing measures aimed at improving community policing, strengthening accountability within law enforcement, and reducing violent crime.

Tributes Pour In

Condolences have poured in from across the political spectrum and the international community, reflecting Mthethwa’s wide influence as both a statesman and diplomat.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, praised his diplomatic efforts, describing him as a “bridge-builder and patriot who represented South Africa with integrity and grace on the global stage.”

Former colleagues from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) remembered him as a leader deeply invested in nurturing South Africa’s creative talent and protecting its cultural heritage.

“Ambassador Mthethwa’s legacy will live on in the institutions he strengthened and the artists, athletes, and citizens whose lives he touched,” said a DSAC statement.

Final Journey Home

Ambassador Mthethwa’s remains are currently en route from France to South Africa, escorted by officials from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and South African diplomatic staff in Paris.

The Special Official Funeral Category 2 will include a ceremonial guard of honour, flag draping, and official tributes by national leaders. The funeral service will be broadcast live on national television to allow citizens across the country to honour his memory.

As South Africa prepares to bid farewell to one of its dedicated sons, the life of Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa stands as a testament to unwavering service, humility, and the enduring pursuit of a better South Africa.