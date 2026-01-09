Gurugram Police Revolutionizes Public Service with WhatsApp Chatbot

In a move to enhance public engagement and facilitate digital services, the Gurugram Police has introduced a WhatsApp chatbot. This new tool allows citizens to connect effortlessly with police services via WhatsApp at 95999-64777, the Gurugram Police Commissioner, Vikas Kumar Arora, announced.

Amidst the quick evolution of cities like Gurugram, citizen expectations are shifting equally fast. Recognizing this, the Gurugram Police developed this chatbot to ensure swift, accessible communication between law enforcement and the public. Commissioner Arora emphasized its role in providing information on nearby police stations, traffic complaints, lost mobile reporting, and more, aiming for enhanced service delivery.

Commissioner Arora described the chatbot as a transformative tool for public service, offering transparency and increased accountability in policing. It allows citizens to report issues like traffic jams, accidents, and other disruptions, with added features such as photo uploads and real-time location sharing. Authorities urge citizens to employ the chatbot to promote a secure and cooperative environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)