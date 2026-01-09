Left Menu

Gurugram Police Revolutionizes Public Service with WhatsApp Chatbot

Gurugram Police has launched a WhatsApp chatbot to improve public interaction and digital services. This service allows citizens to access police resources quickly and efficiently, offering features like traffic reports, lost item reporting, and safety advisories, aiming to foster a safe and cooperative community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to enhance public engagement and facilitate digital services, the Gurugram Police has introduced a WhatsApp chatbot. This new tool allows citizens to connect effortlessly with police services via WhatsApp at 95999-64777, the Gurugram Police Commissioner, Vikas Kumar Arora, announced.

Amidst the quick evolution of cities like Gurugram, citizen expectations are shifting equally fast. Recognizing this, the Gurugram Police developed this chatbot to ensure swift, accessible communication between law enforcement and the public. Commissioner Arora emphasized its role in providing information on nearby police stations, traffic complaints, lost mobile reporting, and more, aiming for enhanced service delivery.

Commissioner Arora described the chatbot as a transformative tool for public service, offering transparency and increased accountability in policing. It allows citizens to report issues like traffic jams, accidents, and other disruptions, with added features such as photo uploads and real-time location sharing. Authorities urge citizens to employ the chatbot to promote a secure and cooperative environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

