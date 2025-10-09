High Court Denies Bail in Tragic Dowry Death Case

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to Sunil Kumar Singh in connection to the dowry death of his 20-year-old daughter-in-law, Sonam. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna referred to it as an unfortunate case illustrating the necessity of dowry laws.

The court considered the gravity of the allegations against Singh, including subjecting Sonam to cruelty and forcing her to drink acid. Sonam's relationship with her husband Pankaj began through social media, culminating in a marriage that faced family disapproval.

Sonam's tragic death came shortly after a dying declaration accusing her husband and in-laws of harassment. The court noted inconsistencies in Singh's defense, reinforcing the seriousness of the claims with a focus on justice for Sonam.

