Left Menu

Brazil's Coffee Export Plunge: Trump Tariffs Hit Hard

Brazil's green coffee exports dropped 18% in September compared to last year, driven by U.S. tariffs. Key impacts include a 47% decrease in robusta beans exports and a 53% decline in U.S. shipments. Despite decreased exports to the U.S., it's still Brazil's main coffee buyer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 01:35 IST
Brazil's Coffee Export Plunge: Trump Tariffs Hit Hard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazil's coffee industry has taken a hit in September with green coffee exports dropping by 18% compared to the same period last year, says local exporters' group Cecafe. The decline stems from significant U.S. tariffs, leading to a shipment total of 3.45 million 60-kg bags.

Marcelo Ferreira, Cecafe head, noted the magnitude of the drop, attributing it to annual comparative weaknesses, exacerbated by President Trump's 50% tariff on Brazilian coffee imports. Traditionally the biggest buyer, the U.S. was overtaken by Germany and Italy last month.

Despite facing a 53% decline in shipments to the U.S., where exports fell to about 333,000 bags in September, the country remains Brazil's top coffee consumer year-to-date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Peruvian Congress Moves to Impeach Controversial President Dina Boluarte

Peruvian Congress Moves to Impeach Controversial President Dina Boluarte

 Global
2
Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

 Global
3
Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.

Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas...

 Global
4
Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Contentment

Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Content...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025