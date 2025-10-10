Brazil's Coffee Export Plunge: Trump Tariffs Hit Hard
Brazil's green coffee exports dropped 18% in September compared to last year, driven by U.S. tariffs. Key impacts include a 47% decrease in robusta beans exports and a 53% decline in U.S. shipments. Despite decreased exports to the U.S., it's still Brazil's main coffee buyer.
Brazil's coffee industry has taken a hit in September with green coffee exports dropping by 18% compared to the same period last year, says local exporters' group Cecafe. The decline stems from significant U.S. tariffs, leading to a shipment total of 3.45 million 60-kg bags.
Marcelo Ferreira, Cecafe head, noted the magnitude of the drop, attributing it to annual comparative weaknesses, exacerbated by President Trump's 50% tariff on Brazilian coffee imports. Traditionally the biggest buyer, the U.S. was overtaken by Germany and Italy last month.
Despite facing a 53% decline in shipments to the U.S., where exports fell to about 333,000 bags in September, the country remains Brazil's top coffee consumer year-to-date.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Barroso Steps Down: A New Era for Brazil's Supreme Court
Trump's Strategic Gamble: Paving the Path to Ceasefire Amidst Middle East Tensions
Israel Approves Momentous Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Accord
Ceasefire Breakthrough: How Trump’s Move Unlocked Hope in Gaza
US Troops Deployed to Support Israel-Gaza Ceasefire