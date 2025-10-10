Imposter in Uniform: Alleged Fake Army Personal Arrested
Police arrested Surendra Kumar, an alleged fake Army personnel with 18 bank debit cards and fake documents, at Roorkee Military Cantonment. The operation was a joint effort by Army intelligence and local police in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. An investigation is underway to determine his motives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 10-10-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 08:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Uttarakhand's Haridwar have apprehended an individual masquerading as an Army personnel at the Roorkee Military Cantonment.
A coordinated operation by Army and local intelligence agencies resulted in the arrest of Surendra Kumar, who was found with multiple fake documents, including an Army identity card and a joining letter.
The suspect, a resident of Rajasthan, was taken into custody following suspicious activities. Investigations are ongoing to uncover his intentions within the military complex.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- arrest
- fake
- Army
- Roorkee
- Cantonment
- Uttarakhand
- Haridwar
- Surendra Kumar
- intelligence
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Pushes for Rail, Green Projects in Key Meetings
Uttarakhand Boosts Infrastructure and Disaster Management Efforts
Uttarakhand's Controversial Minority Education Bill Stirs Debate
L&T Donates Rs 5 Crore to Uttarakhand for Disaster Relief
Uttarakhand High Court's Fast-Track Justice for Armed Forces