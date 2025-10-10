Left Menu

Imposter in Uniform: Alleged Fake Army Personal Arrested

Police arrested Surendra Kumar, an alleged fake Army personnel with 18 bank debit cards and fake documents, at Roorkee Military Cantonment. The operation was a joint effort by Army intelligence and local police in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. An investigation is underway to determine his motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 10-10-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 08:46 IST
Imposter in Uniform: Alleged Fake Army Personal Arrested
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Uttarakhand's Haridwar have apprehended an individual masquerading as an Army personnel at the Roorkee Military Cantonment.

A coordinated operation by Army and local intelligence agencies resulted in the arrest of Surendra Kumar, who was found with multiple fake documents, including an Army identity card and a joining letter.

The suspect, a resident of Rajasthan, was taken into custody following suspicious activities. Investigations are ongoing to uncover his intentions within the military complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal Firecracker Network Uncovered in Kanpur Amid Explosive Investigation

Illegal Firecracker Network Uncovered in Kanpur Amid Explosive Investigation

 India
2
Delhi's Digital Leap: Governance Becomes Faceless with WhatsApp

Delhi's Digital Leap: Governance Becomes Faceless with WhatsApp

 India
3
Gates Foundation and PAHO Tackle Global Accessibility of Weight-Loss Drugs

Gates Foundation and PAHO Tackle Global Accessibility of Weight-Loss Drugs

 Global
4
Chennai on Edge: A Surge of Hoax Bomb Threats via Email

Chennai on Edge: A Surge of Hoax Bomb Threats via Email

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025