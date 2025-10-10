Imposter in Uniform: Alleged Fake Army Personal Arrested

Authorities in Uttarakhand's Haridwar have apprehended an individual masquerading as an Army personnel at the Roorkee Military Cantonment.

A coordinated operation by Army and local intelligence agencies resulted in the arrest of Surendra Kumar, who was found with multiple fake documents, including an Army identity card and a joining letter.

The suspect, a resident of Rajasthan, was taken into custody following suspicious activities. Investigations are ongoing to uncover his intentions within the military complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)