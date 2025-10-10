Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown: Armed Men Arrested After Ranchi Gunfight

Four armed men were arrested in Ranchi following a gunfight with police. The confrontation occurred after a motorcycle carrying two suspects was intercepted, resulting in a shootout. Both riders were injured, and their accomplices were later apprehended with multiple firearms. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:03 IST
High-Stakes Showdown: Armed Men Arrested After Ranchi Gunfight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic confrontation early Friday morning, Ranchi police apprehended four suspects following a gunfight that resulted in injuries and arrest. Officials intercepted a motorcycle on Thakurgaon Road, sparking a 25-round shootout.

The confrontation, which saw police returning fire, left two injured suspects in custody. Authorities quickly tracked down and detained their two accomplices hiding nearby.

Alongside the arrests, police recovered eight pistols and numerous cartridges. The injured are receiving medical treatment, while investigations into the incident continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India reach 94-1 at lunch on opening day of second Test against West Indies.

India reach 94-1 at lunch on opening day of second Test against West Indies.

 Global
2
Sweden Ramps Up Defense with Billion-Crown Anti-Drone Investment

Sweden Ramps Up Defense with Billion-Crown Anti-Drone Investment

 Global
3
JMM Eyes Key Seats in Bihar as Part of INDIA Bloc Alliance

JMM Eyes Key Seats in Bihar as Part of INDIA Bloc Alliance

 India
4
Southern Right Whales: Sentinels of Climate Change in the Southern Ocean

Southern Right Whales: Sentinels of Climate Change in the Southern Ocean

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025