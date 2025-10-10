High-Stakes Showdown: Armed Men Arrested After Ranchi Gunfight

In a dramatic confrontation early Friday morning, Ranchi police apprehended four suspects following a gunfight that resulted in injuries and arrest. Officials intercepted a motorcycle on Thakurgaon Road, sparking a 25-round shootout.

The confrontation, which saw police returning fire, left two injured suspects in custody. Authorities quickly tracked down and detained their two accomplices hiding nearby.

Alongside the arrests, police recovered eight pistols and numerous cartridges. The injured are receiving medical treatment, while investigations into the incident continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)