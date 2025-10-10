High-Stakes Showdown: Armed Men Arrested After Ranchi Gunfight
Four armed men were arrested in Ranchi following a gunfight with police. The confrontation occurred after a motorcycle carrying two suspects was intercepted, resulting in a shootout. Both riders were injured, and their accomplices were later apprehended with multiple firearms. Investigations are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:03 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic confrontation early Friday morning, Ranchi police apprehended four suspects following a gunfight that resulted in injuries and arrest. Officials intercepted a motorcycle on Thakurgaon Road, sparking a 25-round shootout.
The confrontation, which saw police returning fire, left two injured suspects in custody. Authorities quickly tracked down and detained their two accomplices hiding nearby.
Alongside the arrests, police recovered eight pistols and numerous cartridges. The injured are receiving medical treatment, while investigations into the incident continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement