High-Profile Suicide Case Sparks Controversy Over FIR Details
After the alleged suicide of Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar, his wife, Amneet P Kumar, has requested the amendment of an 'incomplete' FIR. She asks for accurate listing of all accused and proper imposition of SC/ST Act sections, claiming key individuals, like DGP Shatrujeet Kapur, are omitted.
- Country:
- India
An FIR filed following the alleged suicide of senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar is now under scrutiny as his bureaucrat wife, Amneet P Kumar, has written to the police, demanding corrections. She alleges that the FIR, concerning her husband's death, is incomplete and missing crucial details about the accused.
In her communication to Chandigarh police SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, Amneet P Kumar called for an amendment, highlighting what she sees as 'diluted sections' of the SC/ST Act included in the FIR. The FIR, lodged Thursday evening, lists charges of abetment to suicide and provisions of the SC/ST Act, based on a note left by the deceased officer.
Chandigarh police have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing. However, Amneet Kumar remains firm, refusing the post-mortem of her husband's body until justice is served. Her letter emphasizes the necessity for clarity and accuracy in the FIR, and she requests the proper inclusion of high-profile names purported to be involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversy in Suicide Case of IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar
Tragic Farewell: The Shocking Alleged Suicide of IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar
Case under SC/ST Act should be registered against lawyer who tried to hurl shoe at CJI Gavai: Union minister Ramdas Athawale.
Tragic Demise of IPS Officer Y Puran Kumar Sparks Investigation
Tragedy Strikes Haryana IPS Officer's Family as Inspector General Y Puran Kumar Found Dead