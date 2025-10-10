Germany Pledges €29 Million for Gaza Reconstruction
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced Germany's commitment of 29 million euros in humanitarian aid for Gaza, accompanying a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. He emphasized Germany's collaboration with Egypt in hosting a reconstruction conference and vowed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed peace process.
Germany is set to provide 29 million euros in urgent humanitarian assistance for Gaza, according to an announcement made by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday. The aid plan emerges in the wake of Israel finalizing a ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Chancellor Merz, through a statement shared on X, highlighted Germany's intentions to jointly organize a reconstruction conference for Gaza with Egypt. The initiative marks a significant step in Germany's involvement in the Middle East peace process.
Moreover, Merz pledged Germany's active participation in the peace efforts proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. This move underscores Germany's dedication to contributing to regional stability and recovery.
