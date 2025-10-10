Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses PIL on Drug Safety Reform

The Supreme Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding an inquiry into drug safety following child fatalities allegedly caused by toxic cough syrups in India. The plea was filed by Vishal Tiwari but met with opposition from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, leading to its dismissal.

  • India

The Supreme Court rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Friday that sought an investigation and reform into drug safety measures after reports of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan dying due to toxic cough syrups.

A panel led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, along with Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran, turned down the PIL filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the plea, arguing that states like Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are actively addressing the issue, thus making the PIL unnecessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

