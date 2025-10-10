Justice Sought in IPS Officer's Heartbreaking Suicide Case

Congress MP Varun Chaudhry, accompanied by Punjab MLA Amit Rattan, on Friday called upon Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. They requested a judicial inquiry into the alleged suicide of senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar, suspecting caste discrimination and citing mental harassment as possible causes.

The meeting revealed Chaudhry's concerns over the discrimination faced by Kumar, as noted in his final statement. The memorandum submitted by Chaudhry urged immediate judicial intervention under a sitting high court judge to scrutinize Kumar's allegations implicating senior officers for their role in the devastating incident.

This case has sparked significant outrage, especially within the Dalit community, as it highlights persistent caste-based discrimination. Demands for amending the FIR and action against implicated officers, DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and SP Narendra Bijarniya, underscore the call for justice and an impartial investigation.