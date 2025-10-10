Gauteng MEC Launches Crackdown on Fraud at Midrand Licensing Centre

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has launched a sweeping investigation into allegations of corruption, bribery, and fraud at the Midrand Driver Licensing Testing Centre (DLTC), following an unannounced oversight visit that exposed alarming irregularities in the issuing of driving licences.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said on Thursday that she fully supports the criminal investigation initiated by law enforcement authorities, describing the findings at the Midrand DLTC as “deeply concerning” and symptomatic of systemic failures in certain licensing centres.

“During our visit, we identified the presence of so-called ‘runners,’ including an undocumented foreign national who was facilitating services for other undocumented individuals. This raises serious concerns about the possible sale of licences to people who are not legally in the country,” Diale-Tlabela said.

Unannounced Visit Exposes Serious Misconduct

The MEC’s visit, conducted without prior notice, was part of a broader provincial campaign to ensure integrity and transparency across all licensing and testing facilities. She was accompanied by Greg Schneemann, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Transport and Logistics, and Dr Thulani Mdadane, Head of Department for Roads and Transport.

What the delegation found on site, according to officials, painted a disturbing picture of lawlessness and administrative negligence. Staff reportedly exhibited a lack of professionalism—even towards senior government representatives—and several instances of misconduct were observed, including bribery, the use of fake identification documents, and the unauthorised presence of individuals offering “fast-tracked” licensing services.

Province-Wide Crackdown to Follow

MEC Diale-Tlabela said the visit signals the start of a province-wide crackdown on corruption, maladministration, and fraudulent licensing activities. The Department of Roads and Transport will intensify its oversight and conduct random inspections at DLTCs across Gauteng in collaboration with anti-fraud units and municipal authorities.

“We will intensify our oversight across all Driver Licensing Testing Centres to ensure full compliance and root out corruption. Our officials must remember that they serve the people of South Africa and should do so with dignity, integrity, and respect,” the MEC said.

She called on all public servants to honour their oath of service, warning that corruption undermines not only the integrity of licensing processes but also public trust in government institutions.

“The continued corruption and fraud at some of our DLTCs is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” she added.

Oversight Committee Raises Alarm

Echoing the MEC’s concerns, Greg Schneemann described the state of affairs at the Midrand centre as “deeply troubling,” particularly the behaviour of staff and the prevalence of illegal activities occurring under their supervision.

“What we witnessed is deeply troubling. If staff can disrespect government officials, one can only imagine how they treat ordinary citizens. Even more troubling, we confirmed reports of bribery and fraudulent activity, including the use of a fake passport. These are not rumours—they were verified on site,” Schneemann said.

He affirmed the Portfolio Committee’s full support for the MEC, the City of Johannesburg, and the relevant law enforcement agencies in taking decisive action against any implicated individuals.

Law Enforcement Steps In

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) Anti-Fraud Unit and the Department of Home Affairs Anti-Fraud Unit have confirmed that criminal investigations are already underway. These probes will examine the extent of the fraudulent activities, the role of “runners,” and any potential collusion involving officials within the licensing facility.

Authorities have indicated that the investigations could lead to arrests and disciplinary measures, depending on the outcomes of the forensic reviews. The City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality, which manages the Midrand DLTC, has pledged to cooperate fully with the investigations.

Accountability and Institutional Reform

MEC Diale-Tlabela announced that she will meet with the City’s Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Transport to discuss the future of the centre and potential structural reforms. Options under consideration include temporary suspension of operations, retraining of staff, and the deployment of integrity monitoring teams.

The Midrand DLTC is one of Gauteng’s busiest licensing facilities, serving thousands of motorists each month. However, recurring allegations of bribery, inefficiency, and administrative backlogs have long tarnished its reputation.

The MEC reiterated that ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in licensing operations remains a top priority for the provincial government.

“Every citizen has the right to receive services without being asked for a bribe. We are rebuilding a system that works for the people, not against them,” she concluded.

The ongoing investigations form part of a broader provincial anti-corruption drive within the public service, reinforcing Gauteng’s commitment to clean governance and the restoration of public confidence in the state’s transport administration systems.