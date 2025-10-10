Left Menu

Germany's Major Skyranger Defense Order: A Strategic Air Shield

Germany is set to purchase over 600 Skyranger 30 air defence systems from Rheinmetall, with a contract value exceeding nine billion euros. This move follows concerns about Russian drone activity. The deal involves the Boxer vehicle, while 19 tanks have been ordered, and Ukraine is slated to receive Skyranger 35 systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The German government is poised to bolster its defense capabilities by ordering more than 600 Skyranger 30 short-range air defense systems from the manufacturer Rheinmetall. This major procurement, expected to be finalized before year's end, has been disclosed by Handelsblatt, citing sources within the defense ministry and industry. The contract for these systems, paired with the Boxer wheeled armored vehicle produced alongside Franco-German firm KNDS, is valued at more than nine billion euros, equivalent to about $10 billion.

As European concerns mount over potential drone threats, notably suspecting Russian involvement in numerous recent incursions, Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius indicated last week that the nation was gearing up to initiate procurement of several hundred Skyranger tanks in the forthcoming months. Currently, orders for 19 have been confirmed. A German defense ministry spokesperson, when questioned about the 600 tanks order, opted not to delve into specifics during a routine news conference. Meanwhile, Rheinmetall has indicated readiness to elevate its production, citing significant interest in Skyranger systems from multiple international clients.

The Rheinmetall spokesperson confirmed the target production is at least 200 units annually. The company will be supplying Skyranger 35 units to Ukraine, following a substantial order underwritten by an EU nation using funds derived from immobilized Russian assets. Germany's previous reliance was on the Gepard anti-aircraft tanks until 2010. These retirements were primarily to cut costs, but recent geopolitical dynamics have renewed focus on developing advanced aerial defense measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

