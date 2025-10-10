Left Menu

Unity and Sacrifice: Strengthening India's Future

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the responsibility of citizens in nation-building and praised Nagpur's role in founding the RSS due to its spirit of service. He highlighted Shivaji Maharaj's selfless efforts for Swarajya and urged learning from history for a prosperous India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:35 IST
Unity and Sacrifice: Strengthening India's Future
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stressed the crucial role citizens play in building and advancing their nation, asserting that such efforts safeguard personal interests. Speaking at a book launch in Nagpur, he remarked, "To improve our country is our duty, and in doing so, we protect our interests."

Bhagwat detailed the historical origins of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, founded by Dr. Keshav Hedgewar in Nagpur, a city he claims was ripe with a spirit of selfless service and social awareness. He commended Nagpur for its unique role in the movement and emphasized that while it holds a special place in the RSS's heart, it claims no exceptional status.

The RSS leader also invoked the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who fought for Swarajya, or self-rule, not for personal gain but for higher ideals of faith, religion, and nationhood. He noted that Shivaji Maharaj's leadership inspired a unity reflected in societal progress, influencing even the 1857 rebellion against British colonial rule. Bhagwat called for learning from history to foster a peaceful and prosperous India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry Into Crores-Worth Land Scam

Uttarakhand Launches Inquiry Into Crores-Worth Land Scam

 India
2
Crime Branch Takes Over High-Profile Ghaywal Gang Case

Crime Branch Takes Over High-Profile Ghaywal Gang Case

 India
3
Delhi's Green Construction: Mandating Recycled C-D Waste Utilization

Delhi's Green Construction: Mandating Recycled C-D Waste Utilization

 India
4
Trump's Major Deal: AstraZeneca's $50 Billion U.S. Push

Trump's Major Deal: AstraZeneca's $50 Billion U.S. Push

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025