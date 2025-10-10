Unity and Sacrifice: Strengthening India's Future

On Friday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stressed the crucial role citizens play in building and advancing their nation, asserting that such efforts safeguard personal interests. Speaking at a book launch in Nagpur, he remarked, "To improve our country is our duty, and in doing so, we protect our interests."

Bhagwat detailed the historical origins of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, founded by Dr. Keshav Hedgewar in Nagpur, a city he claims was ripe with a spirit of selfless service and social awareness. He commended Nagpur for its unique role in the movement and emphasized that while it holds a special place in the RSS's heart, it claims no exceptional status.

The RSS leader also invoked the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who fought for Swarajya, or self-rule, not for personal gain but for higher ideals of faith, religion, and nationhood. He noted that Shivaji Maharaj's leadership inspired a unity reflected in societal progress, influencing even the 1857 rebellion against British colonial rule. Bhagwat called for learning from history to foster a peaceful and prosperous India.

(With inputs from agencies.)