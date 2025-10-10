Left Menu

North Korea's Military Parade: A Showcase of Power and Alliances

North Korea conducted a military parade in Pyongyang marking the 80th anniversary of its Workers' Party. This display showcased advanced military technologies including ICBMs. Leader Kim Jong Un emphasized North Korea's rising global stature and strengthened ties with countries like China, Russia, and Vietnam, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

North Korea's Military Parade: A Showcase of Power and Alliances
North Korea has initiated a military parade in its capital Pyongyang to commemorate the 80th anniversary of its Workers' Party, as reported by Yonhap news agency. The parade, reportedly held at night, serves to display the country's advanced military capabilities, drawing significant attention from analysts and officials.

The parade is anticipated to reveal North Korea's latest intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of reaching the U.S. mainland. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, during a recent ceremony, asserted the nation's growing global influence while referring to North Korea as a bastion of independence against Western powers.

In an effort to strengthen diplomatic ties, Kim has engaged with international leaders from China, Russia, and Vietnam. His recent interactions have focused on strategic partnerships, with particular emphasis on enhancing economic relations with Vietnam amidst ongoing international sanctions.

