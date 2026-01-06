Kim Jong Un Honors Fallen Soldiers: A Memorial of Loyalty and Sacrifice

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Ju Ae, conducted an inspection of a newly constructed memorial dedicated to North Korean soldiers who perished in combat overseas, particularly in Ukraine, according to a Tuesday report by state media KCNA.

Under a defense agreement with Russia, 2024 witnessed North Korea dispatching approximately 14,000 troops to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, where a reported over 6,000 soldiers were killed, as confirmed by South Korean, Ukrainian, and Western sources.

In a show of respect and solidarity, Kim participated in tree-planting activities at the memorial site, while also emphasizing the unwavering loyalty of the fallen as the nation prepares for an upcoming key party congress marked by a photo exhibition in Pyongyang.

(With inputs from agencies.)