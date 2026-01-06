Kim Jong Un Honors Fallen Soldiers: A Memorial of Loyalty and Sacrifice
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, alongside his daughter Ju Ae, inspected a memorial for troops who died overseas, primarily in Ukraine, in 2024. The visit underscores North Korea's military involvement under a defense pact with Russia. A photo exhibition in Pyongyang highlights North Korea's progress ahead of a major party congress.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Ju Ae, conducted an inspection of a newly constructed memorial dedicated to North Korean soldiers who perished in combat overseas, particularly in Ukraine, according to a Tuesday report by state media KCNA.
Under a defense agreement with Russia, 2024 witnessed North Korea dispatching approximately 14,000 troops to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, where a reported over 6,000 soldiers were killed, as confirmed by South Korean, Ukrainian, and Western sources.
In a show of respect and solidarity, Kim participated in tree-planting activities at the memorial site, while also emphasizing the unwavering loyalty of the fallen as the nation prepares for an upcoming key party congress marked by a photo exhibition in Pyongyang.
