Daring Nighttime Police Shootout Ensnares Notorious Criminal

In a dramatic nighttime operation, Delhi police apprehended Aaftab alias Atti, a notorious criminal, following an exchange of gunfire in the bustling Bawana area. The 22-year-old suspect, already known for a string of crimes including murder and robbery, was struck in the leg by police gunfire.

The incident unfolded when officers received a tip about the presence of a known snatcher and robber, identifiable by his black scooter, near G Block in the Narela Industrial Area. Acting swiftly, the police set up a trap and soon identified the suspect around 9.45 pm. Despite being signaled to stop, the suspect tried to escape, leading to a confrontation.

As the suspect opened fire on the police, the officers were compelled to respond, injuring Aaftab in the process. Authorities recovered a semi-automatic pistol, live cartridges, and the scooter used during his criminal activities. An ongoing investigation seeks to uncover further details about his criminal network.

