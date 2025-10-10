Daring Nighttime Police Shootout Ensnares Notorious Criminal
Aaftab alias Atti, a 22-year-old wanted criminal, was injured in a shootout with police in Delhi's Bawana area. Known for numerous offenses, he was arrested after police retaliation hit him in the leg. Aaftab has a history of nine criminal cases, including murder and robbery.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic nighttime operation, Delhi police apprehended Aaftab alias Atti, a notorious criminal, following an exchange of gunfire in the bustling Bawana area. The 22-year-old suspect, already known for a string of crimes including murder and robbery, was struck in the leg by police gunfire.
The incident unfolded when officers received a tip about the presence of a known snatcher and robber, identifiable by his black scooter, near G Block in the Narela Industrial Area. Acting swiftly, the police set up a trap and soon identified the suspect around 9.45 pm. Despite being signaled to stop, the suspect tried to escape, leading to a confrontation.
As the suspect opened fire on the police, the officers were compelled to respond, injuring Aaftab in the process. Authorities recovered a semi-automatic pistol, live cartridges, and the scooter used during his criminal activities. An ongoing investigation seeks to uncover further details about his criminal network.
(With inputs from agencies.)