A Path to Peace or Repetition of Past Mistakes in Gaza?

Tony Blair, working with the Trump administration, is involved in a new peace plan for a postwar Gaza. Critics argue it lacks Palestinian input and self-determination, instead prioritizing international control. The plan resembles past failed efforts, like Oslo, offering limited solutions for lasting peace.

In a new effort to oversee governance in a postwar Gaza, Tony Blair is collaborating with the Trump administration. However, many criticize this peace plan, arguing that it lacks sufficient input from Palestinian representatives and does not address the core issue of Palestinian self-determination.

Blair, who played a pivotal role in the Northern Ireland peace process while serving as British prime minister, is being criticized for potentially repeating the mistakes of past Middle Eastern peace efforts, such as the Oslo Accords, which were deemed asymmetric and ineffective.

The new plan, largely formulated by the Trump administration, is said to prioritize Israeli political objectives and impose international control over Gaza, without ensuring meaningful Palestinian buy-in, reflecting a trend toward 'illiberal peace' in conflict resolution.

