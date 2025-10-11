Loan Dues Stir Controversy Amid Violence: Maulana Tauqeer Raza's Financial Troubles

A loan recovery notice has been issued to Maulana Tauqeer Raza, currently in Fatehgarh Central Jail for his involvement in the September 26 Bareilly violence. He owes over Rs 28,000 from a cooperative society loan taken decades ago, meant for purchasing fertilizers.

Raza sold his properties years ago, complicating the recovery process. Officials declared any known properties will be seized. Sadhan Sahkari Samiti found Raza among defaulters during a loan review, tying him to the Bareilly violence. Despite previous notifications, the amount remains unpaid.

Budaun District Magistrate Avanish Rai acknowledged Raza's dues to the cooperative society. A recovery notice is imminent as tensions related to the September 26 violence continue, with over 88 arrests to date.