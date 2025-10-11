Left Menu

Loan Dues Stir Controversy Amid Violence: Maulana Tauqeer Raza's Financial Troubles

Maulana Tauqeer Raza, imprisoned for his role in the Bareilly violence, faces a loan recovery notice for a decades-old debt that has ballooned due to non-repayment. The debt, originally taken for fertilizer purchase, now amounts to over Rs 28,000. Authorities plan to seize his property to recover the amount.

Updated: 11-10-2025 16:15 IST
  Country:
  India

A loan recovery notice has been issued to Maulana Tauqeer Raza, currently in Fatehgarh Central Jail for his involvement in the September 26 Bareilly violence. He owes over Rs 28,000 from a cooperative society loan taken decades ago, meant for purchasing fertilizers.

Raza sold his properties years ago, complicating the recovery process. Officials declared any known properties will be seized. Sadhan Sahkari Samiti found Raza among defaulters during a loan review, tying him to the Bareilly violence. Despite previous notifications, the amount remains unpaid.

Budaun District Magistrate Avanish Rai acknowledged Raza's dues to the cooperative society. A recovery notice is imminent as tensions related to the September 26 violence continue, with over 88 arrests to date.

