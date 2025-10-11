Left Menu

Arrests in Fake Bank Guarantee Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Ashok Kumar Pal, Reliance Power's executive director and CFO, in a money laundering case linked to fake bank guarantees worth Rs 68 crore. The investigation involves multiple parties, including Odisha-based Biswal Tradelink, for issuing fraudulent documents to the Solar Energy Corporation of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:57 IST
Arrests in Fake Bank Guarantee Money Laundering Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Ashok Kumar Pal, the executive director and Chief Financial Officer of Reliance Power, a company under Anil Ambani's group, for a money laundering case involving a fake bank guarantee of Rs 68 crore.

Pal was taken into custody following questioning and has resigned from his position with immediate effect, confirmed Reliance Power in a stock exchange filing. He was presented before a magistrate and placed under two days of ED custody, with further proceedings set for October 13 in a special PMLA court.

The investigation revealed a fake bank guarantee of Rs 68.2 crore submitted on behalf of Reliance NU BESS Limited to the Solar Energy Corporation of India, linked to a scheme operated by Odisha-based Biswal Tradelink. The ongoing probe details deceptive practices, including using a fake email domain resembling the State Bank of India for the fraudulent scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coco Gauff's Double Faults Don't Stop Her from Reaching Wuhan Final

Coco Gauff's Double Faults Don't Stop Her from Reaching Wuhan Final

 China
2
Crisis in Andhra Pradesh Hostels: Food Poisoning Sparks Government Action

Crisis in Andhra Pradesh Hostels: Food Poisoning Sparks Government Action

 India
3
Century of Excellence: Rashtriya Military School Chail Celebrates 100 Years

Century of Excellence: Rashtriya Military School Chail Celebrates 100 Years

 India
4
DPAP Opts Out of Bypolls: Focuses on Broader Mission in Jammu & Kashmir

DPAP Opts Out of Bypolls: Focuses on Broader Mission in Jammu & Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025