Arrests in Fake Bank Guarantee Money Laundering Case
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Ashok Kumar Pal, Reliance Power's executive director and CFO, in a money laundering case linked to fake bank guarantees worth Rs 68 crore. The investigation involves multiple parties, including Odisha-based Biswal Tradelink, for issuing fraudulent documents to the Solar Energy Corporation of India.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Ashok Kumar Pal, the executive director and Chief Financial Officer of Reliance Power, a company under Anil Ambani's group, for a money laundering case involving a fake bank guarantee of Rs 68 crore.
Pal was taken into custody following questioning and has resigned from his position with immediate effect, confirmed Reliance Power in a stock exchange filing. He was presented before a magistrate and placed under two days of ED custody, with further proceedings set for October 13 in a special PMLA court.
The investigation revealed a fake bank guarantee of Rs 68.2 crore submitted on behalf of Reliance NU BESS Limited to the Solar Energy Corporation of India, linked to a scheme operated by Odisha-based Biswal Tradelink. The ongoing probe details deceptive practices, including using a fake email domain resembling the State Bank of India for the fraudulent scheme.
