Arrests in Fake Bank Guarantee Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Ashok Kumar Pal, the executive director and Chief Financial Officer of Reliance Power, a company under Anil Ambani's group, for a money laundering case involving a fake bank guarantee of Rs 68 crore.

Pal was taken into custody following questioning and has resigned from his position with immediate effect, confirmed Reliance Power in a stock exchange filing. He was presented before a magistrate and placed under two days of ED custody, with further proceedings set for October 13 in a special PMLA court.

The investigation revealed a fake bank guarantee of Rs 68.2 crore submitted on behalf of Reliance NU BESS Limited to the Solar Energy Corporation of India, linked to a scheme operated by Odisha-based Biswal Tradelink. The ongoing probe details deceptive practices, including using a fake email domain resembling the State Bank of India for the fraudulent scheme.

