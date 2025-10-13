SA Unveils ‘Early Warnings for All’ Roadmap to Strengthen Climate Resilience

South Africa has taken a landmark step toward strengthening national disaster preparedness and climate resilience with the official launch of the Early Warnings for All (EW4All) Roadmap. The initiative, unveiled by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, during the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Ministerial Meeting in Cape Town, aims to ensure that every person in South Africa — and across Africa — has access to life-saving early warning systems by 2027.

A Commitment to Innovation and National Resilience

In his address to global delegates, Minister Hlabisa emphasized that the EW4All Roadmap reflects South Africa’s national resolve to safeguard its people through technology, innovation, and data-driven disaster management.

“Through this roadmap, South Africa demonstrates its readiness to innovate by using advanced technologies and data analytics to enable proactive responses to environmental risks and natural disasters,” he said. “It reflects our determination to build a future where early warning systems are seamlessly integrated into disaster management practices, ultimately contributing to a safer and more resilient world for all.”

The initiative aligns closely with the United Nations’ ‘Early Warnings for All’ global campaign, launched by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The campaign seeks to protect every person on Earth with early warning systems by 2027, addressing gaps in vulnerable regions like Africa and the Pacific.

Learning from Past Disasters

Hlabisa pointed to recent natural disasters — including the KwaZulu-Natal floods of April 2022, which claimed over 500 lives, and the Eastern Cape floods that followed, killing more than 100 people — as urgent reminders of the importance of early warning mechanisms.

“These tragedies underscore why the EW4All initiative matters,” he said. “The launch of this roadmap represents our coordinated response to past losses and our commitment to prevent similar catastrophes in the future.”

The roadmap will be implemented through a partnership between CoGTA, the South African Weather Service (SAWS), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and other national and international stakeholders.

Building on Global Solidarity and Regional Cooperation

Reflecting on the principles of solidarity, equality, and sustainability that underpin the G20 Presidency, Hlabisa noted that disasters do not respect national borders. Therefore, he called for strengthened international cooperation to build resilient communities worldwide.

“Solidarity calls for shared knowledge and collective action. Equality demands that we address structural disparities making certain communities more vulnerable than others. Sustainability ensures that resilience is not only about surviving the next disaster but safeguarding future generations,” he stated.

Hlabisa praised the progress made under previous G20 Presidencies — notably India’s establishment of the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group (DRR WG) and Brazil’s emphasis on climate justice and equitable financing. South Africa, he said, will continue to champion African priorities within the G20, ensuring that the continent’s unique challenges are effectively represented.

Concrete Steps for Implementation

Outlining South Africa’s action plan for the next 12 months, the Minister unveiled several key milestones under the EW4All Roadmap:

Formation of the G20 DRR WG Continuity Taskforce , co-chaired by South Africa, India, and Brazil, with the UNDRR serving as the Secretariat.

Hosting the G20 Resilience Financing Dialogue in Durban in early 2026 to mobilize funding for disaster preparedness.

Developing a Local Resilience Toolkit in partnership with Singapore, Norway , and the African Development Bank (AfDB) .

Piloting the Recovery Readiness Framework in three South African municipalities to test adaptive disaster recovery mechanisms.

Convening the G20 Resilience Innovation Forum alongside the G20 Summit in Johannesburg .

Quarterly progress monitoring of EW4All implementation, supported by SAWS and the ITU.

These steps will ensure that the roadmap transitions from planning to practical action — strengthening local disaster response capacity and integrating early warning systems into community-level decision-making.

A Unified Vision for a Safer Africa

Minister Hlabisa extended his appreciation to fellow G20 ministers, the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders (led by Kgosi Thabo Seatlholo), Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment Narend Singh, development partners, and international delegates who attended the launch.

“Together, we aspire to foster sustainable development and create pathways for shared prosperity,” he said. “The journey before us is not without challenges, but it is filled with opportunities for transformation. By upholding the spirit of solidarity, equality, and sustainability, we can build a resilient Africa and a safer world for all.”

The EW4All Roadmap represents a cornerstone of South Africa’s climate adaptation strategy — one that aligns with the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (2015–2030) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063. As the world faces intensifying climate risks, the initiative positions South Africa as a regional leader in proactive, technology-driven disaster resilience.